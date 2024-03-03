1,000 Shares in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 12.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 99,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Energizer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Energizer by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Energizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $28.72 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.