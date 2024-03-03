United Services Automobile Association Has $578,000 Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 65.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $43.60 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.71%.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.