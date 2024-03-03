United Services Automobile Association Invests $540,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $99,407,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after buying an additional 644,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $33,675,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EWBC. UBS Group boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

EWBC opened at $72.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

