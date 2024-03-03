MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $382.70

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 382.70 ($4.85) and traded as low as GBX 357 ($4.53). MaxCyte shares last traded at GBX 372.50 ($4.72), with a volume of 61,882 shares traded.

MaxCyte Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £385.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1,284.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 12.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 382.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 325.80.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

