Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.91

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as low as $5.22. Norsk Hydro ASA shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 167,161 shares traded.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

