GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.47

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and traded as low as $28.58. GENMAB A/S/S shares last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 551,819 shares trading hands.
GENMAB A/S/S Stock Up 5.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09.
GENMAB A/S/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
