North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $287.36

Shares of North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.36 ($3.64) and traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.60). North American Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.61), with a volume of 159,323 shares traded.

North American Income Trust Stock Down 11.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 287.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.42. The company has a market cap of £391.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14,250.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 1.99.

North American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is 55,000.00%.

About North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

