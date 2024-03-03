Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.79

Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.79 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 21.60 ($0.27). Oncimmune shares last traded at GBX 22.10 ($0.28), with a volume of 66 shares traded.

Oncimmune Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62. The stock has a market cap of £16.38 million, a PE ratio of -157.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.80.

Get Oncimmune alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Oncimmune news, insider Martin Gouldstone bought 36,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £9,726.21 ($12,336.64). Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

See Also

