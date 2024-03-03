PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $458.95

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 458.95 ($5.82) and traded as low as GBX 448.40 ($5.69). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 458.60 ($5.82), with a volume of 187,804 shares.

PageGroup Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 458.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 437.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

About PageGroup

(Get Free Report)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.