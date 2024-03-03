LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.55

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.53. LM Funding America shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 388,518 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.32% of LM Funding America worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

