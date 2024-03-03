United Services Automobile Association Acquires Shares of 16,287 Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCI. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $44.53 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.3742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 122.50%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

