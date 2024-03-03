United Services Automobile Association Invests $603,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $72.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.28. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.