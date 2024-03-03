Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 36,825 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,825 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 6,139,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,467,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,062,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 548,573 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,739,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,443,000.

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $8.87 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

