United Services Automobile Association Lowers Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.12% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

