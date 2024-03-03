United Services Automobile Association Has $617,000 Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,535 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in NOV were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after acquiring an additional 349,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $698,718,000 after buying an additional 284,784 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after buying an additional 5,365,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after buying an additional 4,369,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,141,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,836,000 after buying an additional 513,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

