438,000 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 438,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLF stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

