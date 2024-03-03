United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $23,422,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 568,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,011 shares of company stock worth $24,178,259 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IR

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

