Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,348 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AEM. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $49.62 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.