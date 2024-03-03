Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,794 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,267.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,198.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,136.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.