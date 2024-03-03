715 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,351 shares of company stock worth $154,486,891. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 2.7 %

Netflix stock opened at $619.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $620.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

