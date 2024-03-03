Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Increased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,071 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

