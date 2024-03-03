Waverly Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $18.63 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $691.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

