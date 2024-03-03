Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 14,221 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.78% of Astronics worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 36.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Astronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Astronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 343,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 5.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Price Performance

Shares of ATRO opened at $19.11 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ATRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Astronics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

