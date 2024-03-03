Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,931 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.18% of Futu worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Futu by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Futu by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUTU. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

