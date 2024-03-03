Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,931 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.18% of Futu worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Futu by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Futu by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Futu Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of Futu stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Futu
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Futu
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.