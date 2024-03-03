Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $13.10 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,463 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 51.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Logitech International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.1 %

LOGI stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.45.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,372 shares of company stock worth $2,189,691. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

