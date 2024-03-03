Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $11.91 Million in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,274 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,914,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.10% of Manhattan Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $256.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

