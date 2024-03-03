Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Short Interest Down 41.4% in February

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Optex Systems by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Optex Systems in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Optex Systems in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Optex Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,371,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Optex Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPXS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 9,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.21. Optex Systems has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems ( NASDAQ:OPXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

Featured Stories

