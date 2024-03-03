Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,049 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.09% of Match Group worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 92.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 79,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 79,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Match Group Stock Down 0.4 %

MTCH opened at $35.91 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

