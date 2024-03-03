China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Automotive Systems by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 112,145 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 191,215 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 257,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

CAAS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

