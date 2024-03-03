Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Rises By 66.7%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, COO Naihui Miao sold 110,000 shares of Gulf Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Resources in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Resources in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulf Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GURE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 23,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.28. Gulf Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

