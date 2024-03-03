Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the January 31st total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,603,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,538. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Flex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flex by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

