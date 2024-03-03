Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Drops By 35.0%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,076,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 483,469 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,978,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 723,418 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $12,357,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 86,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IGD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,742. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.