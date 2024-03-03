Short Interest in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Drops By 41.0%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the January 31st total of 162,100 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, insider David Young acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,498.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Young bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 79,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,498.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George K. Ng bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 419,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 52,640 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 149,186 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:PCSA remained flat at $2.46 during trading hours on Friday. 67,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Processa Pharmaceuticals

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.