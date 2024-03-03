Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the January 31st total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTTYY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 142,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,156. The stock has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.08. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

