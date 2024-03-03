First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.07% of Ambarella worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,713 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,987.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 940,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,286,724.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,713 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 940,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,286,724.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.51. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

