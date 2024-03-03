NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.400-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. NetApp also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.40-6.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93. NetApp has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 111.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.47.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in NetApp by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NetApp by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in NetApp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

