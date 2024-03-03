First National Bank of Omaha Sells 157 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.29. 235,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,256. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average is $88.67. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $122.82.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $590,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,995,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,995,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,275,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,411 shares of company stock worth $11,469,547 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PATK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PATK

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.