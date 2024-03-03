First National Bank of Omaha Buys 1,470 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 58,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Acushnet Trading Up 1.7 %

Acushnet stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 410,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,018. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

