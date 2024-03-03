First National Bank of Omaha Sells 132 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 577,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,560,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,062 shares of company stock valued at $111,338 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEIS

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.