Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 676.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,649. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,761 shares of company stock worth $168,998. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

