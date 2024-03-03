Synovus Financial Corp Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 26.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 30.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 19.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 32.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average of $135.79. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $2,138,095. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

