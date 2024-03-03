Synovus Financial Corp Sells 248 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.95, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.