84,633 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 84,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,920,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $257.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $259.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.40.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

