Synovus Financial Corp Sells 186 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.