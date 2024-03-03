Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,195 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bowlero by 305.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bowlero by 134.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,961 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Bowlero by 141.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,330,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bowlero by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Bowlero by 314.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,827,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,087 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Bowlero Stock Performance

NYSE BOWL opened at $13.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

