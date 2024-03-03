Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.98 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.