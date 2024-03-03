Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 579,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

