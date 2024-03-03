Seven Mile Advisory Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,529,164 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

