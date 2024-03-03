Insider Selling: TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Insider Sells 1,739 Shares of Stock

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $72,411.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,123.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,398.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the third quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TPG in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TPG by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

