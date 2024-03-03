Insider Selling: RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Insider Sells $84,755.00 in Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,986.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Darren Jeffrey Watt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36.

RB Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RBA opened at $76.74 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.65.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 127.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

